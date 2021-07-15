Marching arts camp concludes Friday with public performances

The Texoma Marching Arts and Leadership Academy wraps up on Friday morning with public performances at Noble Stadium. Over 170 students from Oklahoma and Texas registered for the week-long band camp organized by Ardmore nonprofit Southern Oklahoma Community Arts, Inc.

TMALA campers visited Noble Stadium on Wednesday evening for presentations by Compass Drum and Bugle Corps and Guardian Drum and Bugle Corps. The closing ceremony and final performances by TMALA campers will be at Noble Stadium on Friday, July 16, beginning at 11 a.m.