Explosion at Asphalt Express leads to one fatality

Ardmore Fire Department responded to an explosion at Asphalt Express on North Plainview road Friday morning that left one person dead.

Ardmore Fire Department Training Officer Jason Woydziak said the department is still investigating the incident that led to the explosion.

“There’s a building at the back of the lot that has multiple storage tanks,” Woydziak said. “We’re not sure if the fire started at the storage tanks or at the tractor trailer at this time. But the explosion everybody heard in town was one of the storage barrels.”

Woydziak said it took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control. Other than the one fatality, there weren’t any serious injuries, Woydziak said. At this time, Woydziak said the department isn’t able to identify the individual killed.