Night of Healing set to remember losses of the last year and look forward to the future

Next week the entire community is invited to Noble Stadium to remember the losses of the past year and look forward to the future at a Night of Healing. The event will include music, a testimonial from a COVID survivor, an inspirational message, and COVID-19 vaccinations on-site from the Carter County Health Department.

The idea to host an event such as this began earlier this year when two employees approached Cross Timbers Hospice Marketing Director Kelly Fryer about hosting a memorial event.

“Two of our employees came to me and said we've got some volunteers who lost family to COVID,” Fryer said. “There are also some employees that have been severely affected, and we're thinking about coming up with some kind of ceremony.”

After discussing the idea further, Fryer reached out to the Mercy Health Foundation and Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers, and a Night of Healing was created.

“There are so many kinds of loss that people experienced last year,” Fryer said. “Of course the loss of life was the most severe, but there are people that were diagnosed with the virus and are now considered long haulers, so they've lost quality of life. You've got healthcare workers that lost time with their families, and you have all the small businesses that were financially impacted.”

Fryer said the event will not focus on COVID-19 alone but also the social justice issues facing the nation.

The event will begin with music from Equip Life Music Ministries and feature a solo from Susan Pfau Yeager. This will be followed by a testimonial from COVID-19 survivor Allen Benson and an inspirational message from Pastor Artie Farve and Pastor John Credle Jr.

“At the end we'll have a glow stick ceremony right after the sun has gone down,” Fryer said. “That will kind of represent how the sun went down on a lot of us during the pandemic and a kind of darkness set in for a lot of people. Then we'll light our glow sticks to show that even in the darkness we can let our light shine and create hope.”

A Night of Healing is set for 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at Noble Stadium. The event will also be broadcast over the radio on KICM. Music will begin at 8:00 p.m. for anyone wanting to come in early, and the Carter County Health Department will be onsite giving vaccinations beginning at 5:30 p.m.