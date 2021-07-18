Heroes with Hope celebrates five years of helping Ardmore community

Heroes with Hope celebrated its fifth anniversary of serving children in the community on Saturday.

Heroes with Hope Executive Director Melissa Woolly said the organization started after a few Ardmore police officers saw that children in the community were in need of a variety of items such as clothing and backpacks. The officers wanted to do whatever they could to help but having a full-time job made it hard, so they reached out to Woolly, who has experience working in nonprofit work, and asked her to help.

“In collaboration with all of us, we came up with Heroes with Hope,” Woolly said. “We got the 501c3 for a local nonprofit, and it has just expanded from there.”

Heroes with Hopes has hosted events like Shop with Cops, an annual sock and underwear drive and has provided kids with items like coats, shoes and personal hygiene items. Woolly said everything the organization does is aimed at benefiting children.

“A lot of people ask me what we provide,” Woolly said. “It’s easiest for me to say, if you can name something that a child may need, we will do our very best to provide it and to meet that need.”

Woolly said the nonprofit is looking to officially commemorate their five years in service next month, but the focus this week has been to thank board members, officers and the community for their support.

Heroes with Hopes works closely with the Ardmore Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and long term, Woolly said the organization wants to increase involvement from other law enforcement agencies.

“We are here to promote the well-being of our officers and the children within our community,” Woolly said. “The more departments that get involved such as in surrounding areas within Southern Oklahoma, I think that will only increase our ability to help the children.”

Woolly said anyone interested in donating monetarily or items can reach out to the organization on Facebook or call their office