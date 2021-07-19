Expansion of Choctaw Casino & Resort set to 0pen August 6 in Durant

Submitted content

Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla., is proud to announce the grand opening of its resort expansion featuring the 21-story luxury Sky Tower Hotel, an expanded gaming experience plus elevated amenities, restaurants, lounges and entertainment options, and a world class collection of Choctaw art. Located in southeastern Oklahoma just a little over an hour’s drive from North Texas, the newly expanded Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant is one of the largest in the U.S.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has played a role in delivering such a magnificent, top-tier entertainment destination for our region that not only elevates the experience for our guests, but elevates the lives of tribal members, individuals and families living across the state,” said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton. “This expansion means 1,000 new jobs, funding for much-needed services for tribal members, millions in economic growth for Oklahoma, and additional dollars our tribal government invests in education and infrastructure improvements for all Oklahomans.”

With a goal to elevate the overall guest experience in order to meet the demands of a growing customer base from North Texas and beyond, Choctaw invested $600 million in the luxury entertainment destination that is an easy drive from DFW offering a resort-style experience making guests feel like they truly are on vacation.

“We wanted to create a resort and gaming experience unlike any other and I am proud to say the expansion rivals anything you would find in Las Vegas,” said Heidi Grant, executive officer of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Nation. “We are thrilled to showcase everything that’s new for guests from Oklahoma, North Texas and beyond. The attention to detail is incredible. From the amazing Choctaw art on the walls to new gaming options and swimming pools, to hip new restaurants and lounges and exquisite hotel suites, there is literally something for everyone at the new Choctaw Casino & Resort.”

The design-build team of Tutor Perini Building Corporation and JCJ Architecture, both leaders in their respective fields with extensive hospitality and gaming experience, drove the Choctaw expansion project from concept to completion. “As gaming patrons across the globe have continued to become increasingly sophisticated in their expectations, it was important to respond to these expectations,” said Bob Gdowski, AIA, Principal and Director of Hospitality Design with JCJ Architecture. “The Nation inspired us toward a design that is architecturally refined, is contextually responsive, and most importantly is experientially engaging.”

Grand Opening Weekend (August 6-8)

In celebration of its expansion, the property is hosting a weekend’s worth of festivities and events, including $1 million in cash drawings, live entertainment and photos ops, a DJ in The District, and a spectacular firework show Friday evening (Aug. 6). The party continues through the end of the month with an additional $800,000 in cash giveaways.

Sky Tower Hotel

The new 21-story Sky Tower features 1,000 luxury rooms (traditional king and double beds) and suites, plus hospitality suites. Guestrooms feature modern decor, lavish bedding and spa-like amenities. The new Sky Tower Hotel means there’s space for everyone at Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant with a total room count over 1,700.

Coming Soon: Cooling Off at Aqua

Guests are invited to take a dip and bask in the sun at Aqua, Choctaw’s new 18,000-square-foot pool area that sits on three acres and boasts an adults-only pool, a family pool, 50 poolside cabanas, 750 chaise lounge chairs and four outdoor venues for food and drinks. Poolside service and swim-up bars round out the Aqua experience.

Expanded Gaming

A slew of new slot machines and table games means more opportunity for winning. There are 3,300 new slot machines with a mix of the hottest new slots and classic favorites, bringing the total number of machines on property to more than 7,200. The expansion also includes over 40 new table games and a poker room with 30 additional tables, raising the total table count (including poker) to 136.

Elevated Dining, Drinks & More

With six new restaurants, in-room dining, 11 new bars and lounges, and the addition of another Starbucks on property, there is something to suit everyone’s taste. Among the new hotspots are:

1832 Steakhouse. Fine dining and exquisite luxury with a comprehensive wine list and unparalleled steak and seafood dishes in a newly designed location in the Sky Casino.

Salt & Stone. Using only the freshest organic ingredients, Salt (surf) and Stone (turf) offers farm-to-table fare offered day or night with breakfast, lunch, dinner and overnight meals prepared to order.

Starbucks. The only casino in Oklahoma to offer two Starbucks, there’s a new one conveniently located in the Sky Tower Hotel Lobby and one adjacent to Gilley’s in the existing Grand Casino.

The League. Premier game day venue with wall-to-wall TVs, bold and flavorful eats, and local brews.

Prizm Lounge. Located in the center of the new gaming floor with a custom-made steel and glass centerpiece, Prizm serves as a prominent landmark and unique focal point for guests.

The Reserve. Visit The Reserve for hand crafted cocktails poured by artisan bartenders.

The new offerings bring the total number of restaurants on property to 16 and the bar and lounge total to 20.

Art at Every Turn

Every detail is intentional at Choctaw Casino & Resort, especially the world class collection of Choctaw art that lines the Sky Tower’s walls and walkways. The collection includes several pieces exclusively commissioned for the new tower and best of all, each piece – from paintings and drawings to sculpture and special art installations – was created by a Choctaw artist. A guide to the collection is provided to guests upon check-in.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Located in the Sky Tower and one of Southern Oklahoma’s premier boutiques, ENVI offers guests an elevated shopping experience featuring the latest styles from brands like. Gucci, Prada, YSL and Chloe. Also new is Essentials Sky Tower, which joins existing boutique favorites Bordeaux, Longitude and Essentials Spa Tower.

Movies & Music

Watch the summer blockbusters at Choctaw’s two new movie theaters inside The District – a family entertainment center right on property where guests will now find a total of six theaters for their viewing pleasure. For music fans, Choctaw has elevated its concert list with a new slate of some of today’s top names in entertainment like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Historically Speaking

Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant originally opened in 2006 with a 100,000-square-foot casino. Since then, there have been four major expansion projects. In 2010 a 12-story hotel tower was added and in 2012 major upgrades to the Choctaw Lodge and Choctaw Inn were completed. In 2015, the Grand Tower Grand Theater and The District family entertainment center were opened.