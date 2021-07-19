Jordan Insurance Group acquired by two young Oklahoma natives

Submitted content

Dillon Jordan and Michael Gray announce the successful acquisition of Jordan Insurance Group (JIG) on June 30, 2021 from Dillon’s father and long-time President and CEO, Steve Jordan. The two have created a new company Jordan-Gray Ardmore, LLC but will continue to operate the agency under the Jordan Insurance Group brand. Dillon will transition into the role of President and Michael will serve as the company’s COO. Steve will remain with the company and continue to manage his client relationships as he transitions into an advisory role for this merger.

Jordan Insurance Group, founded in 1956, is a third-generation family owned agency with strong ties to the Ardmore community. “JIG provides risk management and insurance brokerage services to clients statewide with niche services for Energy, Construction, Real Estate, Hospitality and Educational institutions. JIG also manages a large personal lines book of business that will give us additional opportunities within the OKC metro. The acquisition of JIG is the first major piece in our growth strategy and allows us to provide additional markets and services to the Ardmore community and the southern half of the state.” says Gray, Chief Operating Officer.

Dillon Jordan was born and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma. After studying at the of the University of Oklahoma, Dillon began his professional career in the oil and gas industry in 2010. Now President of Jordan-Gray Ardmore, LLC and Vice President of Jordan-Gray and Associates, Inc. “acquiring JIG from my father – who acquired it from his father - is a meaningful and important step, not only for my career, but for the agency to continue to grow. I’m proud that the entire team is staying on through the transition and are committed to the long-standing client relationships they manage. We work very hard to keep the insurance experience positive and informative and partnering with Michael and JGA allows us to provide expanded offerings and unparalleled customer service for years to come” Dillon resides in Ardmore with his wife Carlie and their two children, Heidi and Brooks.

Born and raised in Norman, Oklahoma. Michael Gray is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Michael started his professional career in New York working as a financial analyst before making the transition to risk management and insurance brokering. Over the past 13 years, Michael has developed his skillset within the industry working for – Insurica and Arthur J. Gallagher and more recently Jordan-Gray & Associates, Inc which he founded and is now the agency’s majority owner. He resides in Oklahoma City with his wife Elizabeth and son JD.

For more information on Jordan-Gray & Associates, visit www.jordan-gray.com.