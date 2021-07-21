Downtown Executive Airport to receive $1.7 million in federal grants

The Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport will soon be receiving a grant from the FAA in an amount not to exceed $1,712,580. This funding will be coming from two sources with 90% coming from the FAA and 10% coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is not required to match any funding as a condition of this grant

City Manager Kevin Boatright said these funds will be used to pay for services to rehabilitate the taxiway, install taxiway lighting and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

Boatright also noted that these funds are separate and in addition to the funds already received for the improvements already underway.

“I will point out that this money combined with the project that is going on right now at the airport will represent about $4.1 million in improvements which is unprecedented,” Boatright said.

The airport is currently undergoing approximately $2.4 million in improvements and upgrades. The runway is being resealed and new LED runway lights and runway end lights are being installed. The project also includes a reconstruction of a partial parallel taxiway and the removal of an asphalt connecting taxiway to be replaced with one made of concrete.

The city is expected to receive the funds some time in September and work on the new project will begin after that.