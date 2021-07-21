Guest column: ADA looks to put southern Oklahoma aviation in the spotlight

The Daily Ardmoreite

We have officially passed the halfway point of 2021. It has been a busy year so far and things will not be slowing down any time soon.

As I do every summer, I am preparing to attend the annual EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In normal years, AirVenture is typically attended by a half million people from around the globe over eight days. The 2019 AirVenture was visited by over 640,000 people from 93 countries. Throughout the week in Oshkosh, the Oklahoma team will meet with companies in attendance to talk about the benefits of moving part, or all, of their operations to Oklahoma. As the second largest industry in Oklahoma, aviation and aerospace supports over $43.7 billion in economic activity statewide.

Also, in the coming weeks you will start hearing more about a housing study that the ADA is heading up for Ardmore and the surrounding area. The last time a housing study was conducted for Ardmore was 2004 and its findings led to the development of the Hickory Ridge Housing Addition. This study will be conducted by Community Development Strategies of Houston, Texas. It will look at everything from the different types of business and industry in the area to historic and current housing sales data as well as the current types of housing available.

There are a lot of things happening behind the scenes that we will be telling you more about very soon. Until then…stay tuned!!

— Andrea Anderson is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Ardmore Development Authority.