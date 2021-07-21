It's about the journey: Summer Youth Theater Program at Brass Ring to perform Violet

The Summer Youth Theater Program at The Brass Ring Center for Performing Arts will be coming to a close this weekend with a production of the musical “Violet.” Set shortly after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “Violet” focuses on the journey of a young woman from North Carolina to Tulsa to seek out a televangelist whom she believes can heal the facial scars she received from a childhood accident.

The cast is composed entirely of high school and college-aged teens ranging in age from 14 to 19, and Director Nick Gelona said many of the actors have been participating in Summer Youth Theater for several years.

“We were talking on lunch break the other day, and I asked who had been doing Summer Youth Teater the longest,” Gelona said. “I think there were three of the kids who said they've been with us since we did '101 Dalmatians' which I believe was 11 years ago. Many of the others have also been with us for several years as well.”

In addition to many years of experience, some of the cast members have also pulled triple duty this summer and been involved in all three Summer Youth Theater Productions, having played the roles of some of the older characters in “Willy Wonka KIDS” and “Moana.”

Gelona said this production is a little bit different than those they have done in the past.

“It's been an interesting summer because of COVID, so one of the reasons we picked this musical is there is a lot of singing and a lot of acting,” he said. “Normally we do a show with a lot of dancing in it as well, but this show is very story driven.”

Gelona said “Violet” will be the full Broadway show which runs about 95 minutes with no intermission. The show opens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with other performances set for 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening and 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $12 a piece and can be purchased online at www.brassringardmore.com.