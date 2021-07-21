Three Ardmore Police Department officers promoted to rank of corporal

Three officers with the Ardmore Police Department were recognized at the Ardmore City Commission meeting on Monday for recently receiving a promotion to the rank of corporal. Jazper Long, Dylan Davis, and Adam Eller all received their promotions on July 3, and Chief of Police Kevin Norris outlined the conditions that must be met before receiving this rank.

In order to earn the rank of corporal officers must have been a member of the APD for at least four years. They also cannot have received any disciplinary action or been involved in any accidents in the past year. Finally, they must pass a test with the score of at least 80%.

Cpl. Jazper Long is a native Ardmoreite who joined the department in June 2017. He currently is assigned to the daytime patrol division, and works with the department to reconstruct traffic collisions. During his time on the force, he has received one department commendation.

Cpl. Dylan Davis is also a native Ardmoreite, he joined the department in January 2016. He is assigned to the daytime patrol division and also serves as a K9 handler. During his time in the department he has been recognized with three lifesaving awards. According to Chief Norris, this is quite possibly a department record, and it is certainly the most of any officer currently in the department.

Cpl Adam Eller was hired in September 2015, and he received the highest score during the testing process for corporal. He is assigned to the evening patrol division and also serves as a field training officer. He is also a member of the SWAT team and a member of the newly formed bicycle patrol division