Chickasaw History Camp Virtual Tours available July 26 and Aug. 2

Staff Reports

For youth ages 8-14 looking for a bit of adventure, the Chickasaw Nation will offer public virtual tours through historic sites with two opportunities to participate.

The Chickasaw National Capitol and Chickasaw Council House will be the first sites explored 2-4 p.m., Monday, July 26.

As a second group the following Monday, participants will tour the Chickasaw White House and Fort Washita, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 2.

In addition to learning about Chickasaw history and culture, participants will have the opportunity to play virtual games, get involved with activities and earn a goody bag.

To register, call (580) 371-9835.