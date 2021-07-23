Love County Sheriff’s Office and other local law agencies shut down an illegal marijuana grow

Love County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ardmore Police Department, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Carter County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies shut down an illegal marijuana facility in Love County on Thursday.

According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the grow reportedly attempted to obtain a license through OMMA but retracted their application. Two individuals were arrested on site for illegal cultivation of marijuana.

The facility was reportedly still in the early stages of operation, but officers allegedly found six structures with various cycles of plants growing. Officers seized products with an estimated street value of $3.5 million and about $65 thousand in cash and cashier checks.