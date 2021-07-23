Spotlight on small business: Weekend of Local begins Friday

This weekend, small businesses across the state will be participating in Weekend of Local, a campaign to promote the importance of supporting small, locally owned shops and restaurants. The event is spearheaded by the Independent Shopkeepers Association, an Oklahoma nonprofit designed to support independent shopkeepers across the state.

Kori Deaver, owner of The Stag, described Weekend of Local which runs from Friday through Sunday.

“This weekend is designed to celebrate small businesses and give our community an opportunity to shop small,” Deaver said.

Cheri Dunn, owner of Dunn & Co. will also be participating in the event. She explained why it's so important to support local small business.

“All of these businesses are family-owned, and when you shop with us you're also giving back to the community,” Dunn said. “Not only does it allow us to provide for our families, it also allows us to give back more. It's especially important this year. Our store has noticed a decline in sales this year over last, which is a bit surprising because people are out and about more this year.”

In addition to shopping local, Dunn noted the importance of praising local business via social media and word of mouth.

“Whenever you have a great experience at a local business, tag them online,” she said. “Let's praise the businesses that are doing things the right way. Let's praise a new business that opens up downtown or an existing business gets a remodel. We're doing so much downtown right now to really build it up and make it better. So the more people that post about it and spread the word, the more its going to grow.”

Local businesses participating in Weekend of Local include The Ardmore Emporium, Dunn & Co., Refine Creative, The Stag and Then Sings My Soul Boutique. There are also hundreds of local businesses in other communities across the state that are involved. For a complete list of participants as well as more information about the weekend visit www.weekendoflocal.com.