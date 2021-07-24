The Oklahoma Highway Patrol asking for help identifying potential witnesses

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for possible witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred July 12.

Trooper Joshua Christian of the Traffic Homicide Unit said that morning, a yellow and black dump truck was stopped on the shoulder on Interstate 35 northbound around the 51.7 mile marker. Christian said the driver of the dump truck stepped out of the car to work on it. A witness reportedly saw a semi truck drive behind the dump truck and hit the driver.

According to the OHP report, the driver of the dump truck was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition with a leg injury and later pronounced dead.

Christian said officers found the semi-truck in Noble County, and the driver was arrested. The driver was not injured.

Christian was able to locate one possible witness but is still looking for two more potential witnesses. Christian said he wants to get more information about the crash and get the potential witnesses’ perspective on what happened.

“The guy with the welding trailer, I’ve located him,” Christian said. “ But I have not located and no one has called in for the other two witnesses. I believe they’re possibly witnesses because of how close they were in proximity.”

Christian said OHP has been seeing an unusual uptick in fatalities. The second half of the year is usually busier than the first, but Christian said the department may be on track to break its 10 year record.

“From my perspective, it started going downhill in March,” Christian said. “January and February weren't as bad, but starting in March, it started really going downhill across the state. I help cover traffic fatalities from I-35 to Arkansas. That’s kind of my area.”

Anyone who might have information about the crash is encouraged to call OHP’s Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.