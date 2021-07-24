Salvation Army will temporarily close its emergency shelter

The Salvation Army will be temporarily closing its overnight emergency shelter in Ardmore starting July 26. The temporary shutdown of the shelter is due to a lack of staff.

Divisional Director of Communications Cindy Fuller said the Salvation Army Arkansas-Oklahoma division is having trouble finding staff in multiple areas across both states. The agency theorizes that the national hiring crisis is the cause for their staffing shortage.

“We are in need of shelter monitors and a manager,” Fuller said. “These positions require a specialized set of skills, and we are committed to finding the right people to serve our homeless population.”

The Salvation Army will continue serving lunch Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter will open back up when adequate staffing is in place.