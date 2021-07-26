ANB to open office in Marietta

Submitted content

American Nation Bank is opening a Loan Production Office in Marietta, Oklahoma. Renovation of the new ANB location on Memorial Road is underway with an opening date to come soon. Joining ANB for the new Marietta location will be Joe Don Young and Patty Bone. Young is a lifelong resident of Love County with over 37 years in banking experience in Love County where he served as SVP, Loan Officer and manager. Joe will serve as Vice President and Loan Officer at ANB at the Marietta location. He and his wife of 43 years raised two daughters in the Thackerville area where they continue to live. In his spare time, Young enjoys farming and raising quarter horses but his favorite pastime is spending time with his two grandchildren.

Patty Bone also joins ANB as a Vice President and Loan Officer for the new location in Marietta. With 27 years of home-town banking experience, she continues to lend her expertise and knowledge to the local community. Bone has a passion to serve the people of Love County and area and is excited for the opportunity to continue her passion. She is an active member of the Marietta Lions Club, the Love County Frontier Days Committee and also serves on the Love County Industrial Foundation Board and the Love County Health Center Foundation Board of Directors. Patty and her husband Chuck of 36 years, love to spend as much time as possible with their son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Lauren and two grandsons.

Joe Don Young and Patty Bone can be reached currently at ANB’s main banking center location at 1901 North Commerce in Ardmore. Both will be relocating to the Marietta location once the renovations are complete.

Jesse Cross, CEO and Chairman of the Board of American Nation Bank, stated “We are excited to expand into the Love County area to be able to better serve our current and future customers. Having Joe Don and Patty join our team strengthens our efforts to continue to build relationships in the areas we serve. We invite you all to experience the ANB difference.”