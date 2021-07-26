Anderson named Vice President of the Ardmore Development Authority

Submitted content

Andrea Anderson was promoted to Vice President of the Ardmore Development Authority during the June meeting of the Board of Trustees. The Ardmore Development Authority is a Public Trust of the City of Ardmore with a primary mission to recruit industry and provide retention and expansion support to area business. Ms. Anderson’s primary responsibility is the coordination of efforts focusing on potential business and industry clients as they explore options for new locations to relocate or expand. These efforts include responding to requests for proposals from site selectors, utility partners, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and others. In addition, she maintains an extensive database that includes economic, demographic, property inventory and workforce information. She was instrumental in the development of a digital media strategy for the organization.

Andrea joined the ADA in 2016 as the Director of Marketing and Industry Relations. She has completed the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, participated in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Business Leads Fellowship, and is active in the International Economic Development Council. Additional activities include the coordination of the annual Lt. Governor’s Turkey Hunt and the completion of a comprehensive labor study.

In addition to her professional activities, Ms. Anderson is a graduate of Leadership Ardmore a member of Ardmore Young Professionals, serving as Board President from 2015-2017. She also served on the MORE Foundation Board of Directors, Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board, and is currently active on the Ardmore Family Literacy Board of Directors and the Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication Andrea has shown, she is truly a team player and a wonderful advocate for us. Andrea is a strong leader with great marketing skills, she will be instrumental in leading us into the future development of Ardmore,” states Nancy Sjulin, Chair of the Ardmore Development Authority Board of Trustees.

“Andrea has been a tremendous asset to the ADA. She brings professional expertise and a passion for her daily endeavors. She has the ability to “connect” with our strategic partners and prospects allowing additional opportunities to maintain relationships. This promotion is well deserved, and I know that Andrea will continue to be a great ambassador for Ardmore and Southern Oklahoma,” states Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority.