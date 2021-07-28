Stabbing sends man to hospital, suspect information unavailable

Michael D. Smith

msmith@gannett.com

A reported stabbing in Ardmore on Tuesday evening sent one man to the hospital but police say the victim was uncooperative and no charges will be filed.

Ardmore police were dispatched to Mercy Hospital Ardmore shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday where an 18-year-old man had a single stab wound to the left side of his body. Because the victim did not want to share information about his wounds to police, investigators are not sure where the incident even took place.

Ardmore police Capt. Claude Henry said officers discovered a family member of the victim picked him up from Central Park after the alleged stabbing. Officers searched Central Park for evidence of a crime but could not find anything.

“So at this time, we’re not able to determine that this altercation took place at Central Park,” Henry said on Wednesday.

Henry said the lack of cooperation from the victim has provided limited information on exactly what happened but he believes it to be an isolated incident.

“We asked the victim several questions in reference to any type of vehicle description, suspect description, what it was about,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any type of suspect information and don’t have much to investigate after this.”

The unidentified victim was later transported to another hospital for further care, according to police reports.