Area law enforcement officers treated to lunch, gifts thanks to donation

Law enforcement officers across Carter County got a treat on Wednesday with lunch and gear thanks to a donation by an area nonprofit. Heroes with Hope provided lunch and 75 backpacks filled with equipment in an effort to show appreciation for local agencies.

Heroes with Hope Executive Director Melissa Woolly said she worked for months with a donor who wished to stay anonymous developing the giveaway. While she declined to disclose the donation amount, it was enough to fill 75 black backpacks with items like solar chargers, eye and ear protection, multi tools and other items.

"We were able to get that monetary donation and they wanted to do something to show their appreciation," Woolly said on Wednesday.

Officers from law enforcement agencies across the county were invited to Mill Street Garage for free hamburgers. Woolly said those invited knew they had a gift waiting but were not told what the gifts would be.

"You can always get them there when you can give them food,” she said.