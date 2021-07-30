Who done it? Ardmore Parks and Recreation to host Murder at the Derby

For the second year in a row, Ardmore Parks and Recreation will be hosting a murder mystery dinner at the Ardmore Convention Center. This year the theme will be “Murder at the Derby,” and guests will be working with their teammates to figure out who committed a murder at the Kentucky Derby and why.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ardmorecity.org under the recreation activities and facility rentals tab for $45 individually or $360 for a table of eight. Upon check in, guests with individual tickets can ask to be seated together, and smaller groups will be combined to create tables of eight. Each table will act as a team to try to solve the mystery once the show gets going.

Tes Stewart, recreation supervision, described what will happen at the event.

“When you come in you'll find your seat at your table, and you can help yourself to some appetizers or buy a drink at the 'on the rock' cash bar,” Stewart said. “You'll also have time to read through your pamphlet that tells you about the horses and the characters to give you the gist of the story. Then the characters will come out and put on a little show. As soon as that's over you'll have your chance to go and ask the characters questions.”

Once everyone gets a chance to interview the characters and walk past the “crime scene,” everyone will go back to their tables to deliberate over dinner. While each table is coming up with who committed the crime and why, they will also be treated to a musical performance by country artist Zack Crow.

As with last year's murder mystery the entire production will be written in-house with Stewart and Assistant Director Alicia Henry penning the story.

“Right now we're still working on it, but its really fun,” Stweart said. “We start out by figuring out our general plan and how the story is going to go. Then we put our heads together to figure out all the specifics. The hardest part is striking the right balance. We want to make sure there are enough clues to where someone can actually figure it out, but not so easy that it's not a little challenging.”

Murder at the Derby is set for at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 14, at the Ardmore Convention Center.