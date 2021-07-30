Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club helps create children's area at Carter County Health Department

Children at the Carter County Health Department now have a special waiting area courtesy of the Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club. The new area consists of a half-wall featuring a mural with animals, toys and books. The project was paid for with a grant provided through the Rotary Foundation along with donations from community business partners.

Tyler Akers served as president of the Sunrise Rotary Club during the project's inception. He said the group chose to go with a project at the health department as a way of saying thank you for their work during the pandemic.

“We wanted to show our gratitude to the health department for its tireless service during the COVID pandemic,” Akers said. “We also wanted to benefit the thousands of children and caregivers who come through the waiting room yearly by focusing on engaged play and literacy.”

Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker::31% of people fully vaccinated

Akers said the books were curated by The Bookseller who also donated a percentage of the books. McCoys donated all of the lumber for the wall.

“Some of our skilled members and an employee from the health department donated their time to construct the wall to keep kids safely in one place,” Akers said. “Our partners from the health department painted the awesome mural.”

Mendy Spohn, regional director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said they are very grateful for the new children's waiting area.

“We want the Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club to know how much we appreciate their community spirit and care for our patients,” Sphon said. “The new children's waiting area provides the kids in our office with a fun learning experience.”

The Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at the Ardmore Public Library.