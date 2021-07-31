Greetings from Ardmore: City welcomes new mural

Anyone driving down G Street Northwest towards downtown might have noticed a flurry of activity over the last several days near Dollar General as artists worked to paint a new mural on the west side of the building. The now completed mural is inspired by vintage postcards and says "Greetings from Ardmore" with the letters in Ardmore adorned with symbols of the city and the state. A series of tiger tracks across the top serve as a symbol of Ardmore High School.

The mural was commissioned by the building's owners, Real Estate Southeast, who reached out to students from Ardmore High School for the design.

"We share a passion for the communities that we serve, and by involving the future leaders in this project, we hope it will spark a passion for these students to continue our vision of redeveloping Ardmore," said William Pierce, a representative of Real Estate Southeast.

The mural was designed by Ardmore High School Senior Hannah Delgado who said she has never worked on a project this big and is excited for the opportunity to be included.

"The owners wanted symbols representing Ardmore, and I thought of all of the things that represented our area," Delgado said.

Aside from the aforementioned tiger tracks, other symbols include: windmills, the Indian paintbrush flower, the Tivoli Theater, Tucker Tower, the Osage Shield depicted on the Oklahoma flag, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, and the Mercy Train.

To help with the process of transferring Delgado's vision onto the wall, the owners also enlisted the services of Dr. Bob Palmer who has painted several murals across the city. However, Palmer credits Delgado and other Ardmore High School Students with doing the majority of the work.

"I've been working with them about the physical way of painting the mural," Palmer said. "All I really did was the background. The students have painted the main subject, but this is Hannah's vision, and we're all just helping."