NEWS

High schoolers fight to the finish in Wilson Beta Race

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Members of the WIlson High School Senior Beta Club meet with sponsor Johnny Richardson at Central Park in Ardmore to begin a three-day team building challenge Friday, July 30, 2021.

When the small contingent of sophomores, juniors and seniors from Wilson High School disembarked from their bus at Central Park on Friday, they had very few details about what they were getting into.

But the sponsor of the school's Senior Beta Club had quite the elaborate challenge prepared for them.

Caden Forsythe and Rebecca Kindt try to decipher a clue after completing a challenge at Eileen's Cookies Friday, July 30, 2021. The Wilson High School Senior Beta Club members took part in challenge inspired by The Amazing Race reality television series.

Thanks to multiple Ardmore businesses, donors from the Wilson community and a few dollars left over from previous fundraisers, the Wilson Senior Beta Club started a three-day challenge inspired by the reality television series The Amazing Race.

Betas were given clues and challenges that sent them across downtown Ardmore on Friday afternoon. Sponsor Johnny Richardson wanted students to think the adventure was over once they met for dinner but further surprised them with train tickets to Oklahoma City.

Members of the Wilson High School Senior Beta Club carry care packages to The Grace Center Friday, July 30, 2021. Beta members took part in a three-day team building challenge that was scheduled to end in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

More challenges were scheduled in the metro area for Saturday before a fun day at an Oklahoma City water park on Sunday.