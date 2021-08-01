High schoolers fight to the finish in Wilson Beta Race

When the small contingent of sophomores, juniors and seniors from Wilson High School disembarked from their bus at Central Park on Friday, they had very few details about what they were getting into.

But the sponsor of the school's Senior Beta Club had quite the elaborate challenge prepared for them.

Thanks to multiple Ardmore businesses, donors from the Wilson community and a few dollars left over from previous fundraisers, the Wilson Senior Beta Club started a three-day challenge inspired by the reality television series The Amazing Race.

Betas were given clues and challenges that sent them across downtown Ardmore on Friday afternoon. Sponsor Johnny Richardson wanted students to think the adventure was over once they met for dinner but further surprised them with train tickets to Oklahoma City.

More challenges were scheduled in the metro area for Saturday before a fun day at an Oklahoma City water park on Sunday.