Ardmore man linked to overdose death pleads guilty to manslaughter

An Ardmore man pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter.

The suspect, Andrew Waltz, had been on probation for unlawful possession of a dangerous controlled substance with intent to distribute when he reportedly obtained pills from a dealer he believed to be OxyContin. The pills were allegedly laced with fentanyl. Waltz shared the pills with his girlfriend which reportedly caused her to suffer a fatal overdose.

“In addition, he was also sentenced in his probation case to 5 years in prison,” District Attorney Craig Ladd said. “As for the second degree manslaughter case, he was sentenced to 20 years with all but the first 10 years of incarceration suspended, to run consecutive to the case on which his probation was revoked.”

In total, Waltz will serve 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation after his release. Ladd said the victim’s family was consulted before Waltz’s guilty plea and approved of this resolution.