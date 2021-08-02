Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash that left one dead

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday at N Airport Rd and Buck Horn Rd in Carter County about three miles south and one mile east of Fox.

The preliminary investigation found that a 1984 Chevrolet pickup was driving northbound on Airport Rd. The car reportedly departed the right side of the road causing it to overturn and come to rest on its top.

The driver was not injured, but the passenger was partially ejected and pinned for an unknown amount of time. Fox Fire Department extricated the passenger, and Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service pronounced the passenger dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but according to a preliminary investigation, the driver had allegedly been drinking and was driving under the influence. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use.

The driver was recently released after a judge lowered his bond for previous charges. On July 16, 2020, the suspect was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, maintaining a place for keeping and selling controlled substances, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and unlawful use of security equipment.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said the bond was reduced because the suspect is a tribal member, so the Carter County District Court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the case due to the McGirt and Bosse cases

“Consequently, it didn’t seem appropriate to keep him incarcerated at this time given that likelihood,” Ladd said. “But for the ‘stay’ issued a few months ago in Bosse, his case in Carter County would have been dismissed outright by the court. We are in, for a lack of a better term, legal limbo until the United States Supreme Court either grants or or denies certiorari in the Bosse case.”