Schools schedule enrollment days for new academic year beginning next month

Area school systems are preparing for the new academic year beginning next month as the pandemic remains a concern. School systems already have most documents available online for parents and will hold enrollment days in the coming weeks to prepare families for the new school year.

School systems share many document requirements for new and returning students. New students will often need proof of residency, immunization records, a birth certificate and tribal membership information, if applicable. The Carter County Health Department can provide specific information regarding required vaccinations for the school year.

High school students who drive to school may also need their driver’s license, insurance information and tag number during enrollment. Parents and guardians should check with individual districts regarding emergency transfer request deadlines and any fees for the year.

Ardmore Public Schools will not hold an in-person enrollment event this year but launched an online enrollment portal for families to access documents and forms. According to the district’s website, a mobile immunization clinic will be held Aug. 3 at Noble Stadium from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. where public health workers will administer required school vaccines and optional COVID-19 vaccines. Classes begin on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Plainview Public Schools will hold and enrollment day on Aug. 2. All Pre-K classes have been filled but a waiting list is available by calling the primary school office at (580) 223-5757. The district’s COVID-19 plan was updated in June to include additional guidance on mask usage and vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged for those eligible but will not be required. Classes begin on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Lone Grove Public Schools also has many enrollment documents available online and will hold enrollment days between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. Primary and intermediate schools will have enrollment on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3., and middle school students will enroll Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Incoming juniors and seniors can enroll Aug. 3 while freshmen and sophomores can enroll Aug. 5. All new students at Lone Grove can enroll Aug. 6. Classes begin on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Dickson Public Schools already has enrollment documents available on the district’s website and will hold enrollment on Monday, Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria. High school students who need parking passes will also need to bring their driver’s license, proof of insurance and their car tag number. Classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Wilson Public Schools will post enrollment links to the district website beginning on July 19. Pre-K through eighth grade students will enroll online, while ninth through 11th grades will enroll in-person in the cafeteria on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Seniors will enroll by appointment on July 26 and July 27. Classes begin on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Springer Public Schools will have in-person enrollment on Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fox Public Schools will hold enrollment days on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, with hour blocks reserved for individual grade levels. Springer begins classes on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Zaneis Public School begins classes on Wednesday, Aug. 11.