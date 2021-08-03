Juvenile suspect in Charlotte Hall park shooting case pleads guilty

A 19-year old pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon for a shooting that reportedly left a woman paralyzed.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said the evidence reportedly indicates that the suspect and a friend went to a park to buy marijuana. A disagreement allegedly occurred between the suspect and the drug dealer, and two other young men associated with the dealer reportedly approached the suspect and his friend.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots in the alleged dealer’s direction, and neither the dealer or the other two young men were hit. But a woman who was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car was struck. Ladd said the bullet severed her spinal cord and left her paralyzed.

“The defendant was sentenced to a 40 year sentence with all but the first 18 years of prison time being suspended,” Ladd said. “With this being an ‘85% crime,’ the defendant will be required to serve 85% of the 18 years before attaining parole eligibility. Under this agreement, the defendant will be on probation for a period of 22 years after his release.”

Ladd said the agreement was reached after meeting with the victim and getting her approval.

The suspect was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting and was initially charged as a youthful offender. Ladd said because of the nature of the crime, the suspect’s prior history and the suspect almost being 18, the DA’s office filed a motion to certify him as an adult.

“The motion was sustained by the local district court,” Ladd said. “The order of adult certification was affirmed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.”