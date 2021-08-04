Bringing the world to Ardmore: $124 million development plan for Global Transportation & Industrial Park of Oklahoma coming to Airpark

Local, state, tribal and federal leaders came together on Wednesday to announce the next stage of development at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark, a $124 million development plan that will be known as the Global Transportation and Industrial Park of Oklahoma (GTIP). GTIP will be consist of more than 100 acres and be used to develop new opportunities for rail, truck and air transport as well as provide spaces for transloading, warehouses, and distribution and manufacturing centers.

The project came together through a public-private leasing agreement between the Ardmore Development Authority, WP Global Holdings, Watco Companies and the Chickasaw Nation. The development plan incorporates approximately $99 million for infrastructure improvements along with an additional $26 million for new warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facilities. The plan also includes a new 10,000-square foot customs facility, solar power generators and charging station for electric vehicles.

Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, said plans for an international multimodal logistics facility have been in the works for well over a decade. However discussions about GTIP specifically began in earnest around two and a half years ago. Once complete the facility is estimated to bring up to 10,000 new jobs into the area over the course of a decade.

Watco will serve an integral role in attracting the new jobs into Ardmore by creating new facilities and spreading the word of all that GTIP has to offer.

"For the people of Southern Oklahoma we now have a national sales force that's going out there and calling on people every single day," Bates said. "They'll create the warehousing facilities and the manufacturing facilities for those new companies that will.come here, and those will be the individuals that employ people and contribute tor our economy."

Watco CEO Dan Smith said the company is excited to be a part of GTIP and the Southern Oklahoma community.

"Customers drive Watco's business," Smith said. "The GTIP site uniquely responds to customer needs, offering direct and uncongested access to air, rail, and roadways from a location tenants can tailor to suit their requirements. We are excited about creating GTIP as a customizable, centrally located manufacturing and logistics hub that will give current and prospective customers new, virtually unlimited connectivity to regional, national, and global markets.”

He believes the project will be a major success.

"This $124 million investment is just the beginning," Smith said. "We're going to create thousands of jobs, serve hundreds of customers and make Ardmore and GTIP the place we know it ought to be."