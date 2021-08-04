In-person enrollment for Ardmore City Schools set for Wednesday, Thursday

Ardmore City Schools will hold two days of in-person enrollment for families that have not used the online portal.

A notice posted to the district’s social media on Tuesday morning said three schools will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. Along with families that did not complete enrollment online, students expecting to use bus transportation will need to receive assigned bus stop information at either in-person enrollment day.

For students entering pre-K through fifth grades, in-person enrollment will be held at Charles Evans Elementary School. Students entering sixth through eighth grades can attend in-person enrollment at Ardmore Middle School, while remaining grade levels can enroll at Ardmore High School.

Families with students in multiple buildings can enroll all students together at one campus. Families that used the online enrollment portal and do not plan on using bus transportation will not have to use in-person enrollment.

The district last month announced that no in-person enrollment would be held. Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 12.