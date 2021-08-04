Nancy Sjulin appointed to Ardmore city commission after mayor resigns

The Ardmore City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Nancy Sjulin to fill the seat left vacant in the city's Northwest Ward after former Mayor Beth Glasgow resigned last month. Prior to Commissioner David Plesher nominating Sjulin, two other nominations did not carry, with Plesher nominating Ryan Hunnicutt and Commissioner John Credle nominating former Mayer Bob Geurin. Both of these motions died after they did not receive a second.

Sjulin is a long-time Ardmore resident who first moved into the area while in the third grade and went on to graduate from Dickson High School. She is the Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing at Citizen's Bank where she has worked for over 39 years. A graduate of leadership Ardmore, she has also served on many boards though out the community.

She currently serves as the chair of the Ardmore Development Authority Board of Directors and is also a member of the Mercy Foundation Board of Directors. She has been co-chair of the Chigger Chase for the last several years and has spent over 20 years off and on serving on the Regional Park Board of Directors, terming off then rejoining after a one or two year break. She has also served on the Ardmore Tourism Authority Board, the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board, Oak Hall Episcopal School Board and was chairperson for the American Cancer Society for two years.

After finding out about the vacancy for the Northwest Ward, Sjulin went to City Manager Kevin Boatright to ask some questions about serving and volunteering. One of her biggest concerns was that her role as chair of the Ardmore Development Authority might pose a conflict of interest because the city commission votes to approve actions taken by the ADA. Boatright made inquiries with the city attorney and discovered it would not be considered a conflict.

From there, Sjulin submitted a brief biography and a letter outlining why she wanted to serve on the commission. She found out that she was chosen after Monday night's vote.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the city commission and help to move the city forward," Sjulin said. "I'm honored to serve and am looking forward to learning more about the community and working with the other commissioners."

Sjulin has been appointed to fill out the remainder of Glasgow's unexpired term which expires next spring. She said she will likely seek election in April but will see what the future brings.

"This will give me nine months to learn about all the work they do and all of the things that go on behind the scenes that aren't necessarily as visible," Sjulin said. "It's going to be a wonderful experience. I love to sit on boards that promote and enrich Ardmore, and serving as commissioner is another extension of doing just that. I feel that I will run again, but it's hard to predict the future."

Sjulin will take the oath of office at the next city commission meeting on Monday, August 16.