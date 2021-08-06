Free haircuts return for HFV Wilson Back to School Bash

Back to school events this weekend will give families some relief while preparing for a new academic year, and a Monday event at HFV Wilson Community Center will also get students looking fresh before the first day of school.

The annual Back to School Bash at HFV Wilson Community Center is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. until noon. Along with backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts will be provided thanks to multiple area barbers and stylists.

Jamie Foard, owner of Hair by J & Company, said this will be her third year cutting hair at the event and said she looks forward to giving back to the community each year. She did not offer any free haircuts last year and expects this year to be busy based on what she’s seen on social media promoting the event.

“I know there’s been a lot of shares on that article, so I feel like we’re going to be slammed a little bit,” Foard said.

She and most of her staff will be at the community center to offer free haircuts and hopes they can make some deeper connections with families.

“There’s like six of us in here and it’s a good way to build their clientele up and get their name out there even more.”

Barbers and stylists from Beauty and Barber Lounge, and Stubbs the Barber will also be on hand, according to promotional material. Restoring Lives is also a sponsor of the event.