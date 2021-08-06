Love County Sheriff’s Office hold special law enforcement commissions as specialized deputies

Love County sheriff, undersheriff and several deputies were sworn in as federal officers Wednesday making the Love County Sheriff’s Office the third sheriff’s office in the state to now hold special law enforcement commissions as specialized deputies of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The cross deputization allows the Love County Sheriff’s Office to investigate federal crimes that fall under the Major Crimes Act.

“It allows us to investigate federal crimes that happen here in Indian country where before we would have to call in someone that had federal jurisdiction,” Undersheriff Andy Cumberledge said. “We’re now able to investigate and make arrests on that.”

Cumberledge said seven deputies were sworn in and the remaining will take the course in November. The officers took a three day course on tribal law and then had to pass an extensive background check. After being approved, the deputies were sworn in as federal officers and have to renew the title every five years.

Cumberledge said the cross deputization will allow the sheriff’s office to create a stronger relationship with other agencies.

“With the McGirt ruling, everything that was federal [crimes] Lighthorse had to respond which clearly took a toll on them as they have 13 counties,” Cumberledge said. “With us being able to cross with the BIA, it will give us a better partnership with Lighthorse because they’re not having to respond to calls that we can respond to and freeing them up to help where they’re needed as well.”