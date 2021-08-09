Breaking the ice: Plans underway to bring ice rink to The Clubhouse this winter

If everything goes according to plan, The Clubhouse will be opening a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink later this year. The Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department will soon be sending out request for proposals to companies that specialize in ice rink rentals. When the proposals are returned, the Parks Department will decide whether or not to move forward based on the cost.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said plans for an ice rink have been in the works since the inception of The Clubhouse and much of the infrastructure is already in place for installation.

"We've talked about this for years, and I believe we can do it this year if the stars line up," Ervin said. "We've made the pad, run the electric, and we have a water source close by already. All of that was done in the construction phase because it was much smarter and economical to do it then than to go back and try to install later."

Should things work out this year, the ice rink will be open from mid-November through early-to-mid-January, and it will be located on the other side of the pavilion by the go kart track. Guests will be able to rent ice skates on location.

Ervin said the department's knowledge and experience with Christmas lights will help with the venue's decoration.

"If you think of the old movies where they have outdoor ice rinks with the lights strung across overhead, that's the kind of look we're going for," Ervin said. "We'll also be looking for sponsors, so we'll have advertising panels on the ice rink itself. I think it's a really neat way to get your business out there — something brand new that's coming into Ardmore."

The department will know for sure whether the rink is coming this year within the coming weeks.