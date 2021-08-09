David Whiteman Band to perform at The Goddard Center

Submitted content

The Goddard Center is excited to invite you and your family to the 2021-22 Performance Season will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with the phenomenal DFW-based David Whiteman Band! Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event.

This concert will have assigned seats. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

This event also marks the start of the public phase of The Goddard Center’s Capital Campaign to expand and remodel the facility. Come show your support for the Arts in Ardmore for another 50 years…

David Whiteman and the King David Band is the most versatile and entertaining dance/party bands in America today. This 13-piece band cuts no corners entertaining, covering the widest range of genres, featuring current Top 40, Pop, R&B, Funk, Hip Hop, Rock, Latin and Dance variety music, including many of your favorite current hits and classics dating back to the 1960’s. The band features the finest male and female vocals available, an electric and interactive 5-piece horn section, and a very experienced rhythm section of Bass, drums and keyboards that keeps you entertained and dancing. And the band takes pride in keeping the “Live” in “Live Music” performing its entire show without the need of pre-recorded music or “backing tracks”. One of the last party bands in the region committed to the art. The difference in live versus tracked is unmistakable.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at www.goddardcenter.org, in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.