It takes a village: Families receive school supply help

Multiple community organizations, businesses and other sponsors stayed busy this weekend providing some back-to-school support for area families. The Arbuckle Literacy Leadership Literacy Day was held at Central Park on Saturday, and HFV Wilson Community Center hosted their Back to School Bash on Monday.

More than two dozen organizations banded together to provide free school supplies to hundreds of students ahead of the new academic year later this month.

Schools in Dickson and Zaneis begin classes on Wednesday. Schools in Ardmore, Wilson and Springer begin classes on Thursday. Schools in Plainview, Lone Grove, Fox and Healdton begin next week.

