It takes a village: Families receive school supply help

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Teresa Myers, Jordan George, Hailey Wright and Elena Seagroves represent Good Shepherd Community Clinic at the HFV Wilson Back to School Bash Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The clinic continues to offer physicals, dental exams, immunizations and child well checks for students.
James Stubblefield cleans up a student's hair during the HFV Wilson Back to School Bash Monday, Aug. 9. 2021. Stubblefield was among seven barbers and stylists on hand to provide free haircuts to students.
Praxidida Taruwinga, a health educator with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, gives back-to-school items to families at HFV Wilson Back to School Bash Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Siblings Tatyana, Sapphire and Heath Pearson receive back-to-school items from the HFV Wilson Back to School Bash Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. With five more children at home, father Micky Pearson said the help with school supplies are a "blessing."
A family receives free school supplies during the Arbuckle Literacy Leadership's Literacy Day Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Almost two dozen organizations were on had to provide supplies and information for families.
A man walks through Central Park Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, carrying bags filled with back-to-school supplies from the Arbuckle Literacy Leadership's Literacy Day.
First Bank and Trust Company provides free hot dogs during the Arubuckle Literacy Leadership's Literacy Day Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Along with back-to-school supplies, other organizations took part to provide information and resources for families ahead of the coming school year.
Families visit information booths Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, during the Arbuckle Literacy Leadership's Literacy Day and Central Park.

Multiple community organizations, businesses and other sponsors stayed busy this weekend providing some back-to-school support for area families. The Arbuckle Literacy Leadership Literacy Day was held at Central Park on Saturday, and HFV Wilson Community Center hosted their Back to School Bash on Monday.

More than two dozen organizations banded together to provide free school supplies to hundreds of students ahead of the new academic year later this month.

Schools in Dickson and Zaneis begin classes on Wednesday. Schools in Ardmore, Wilson and Springer begin classes on Thursday. Schools in Plainview, Lone Grove, Fox and Healdton begin next week.

