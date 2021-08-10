Davis Police, first responders and volunteers team up for missing person case

Davis Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Davis Fire Department, Murray County EMS, other law enforcement agencies and volunteers teamed up to look for a missing person from Saturday late afternoon to Sunday.

Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper said an officer was approached Saturday by a woman reporting that someone from their party was missing. The missing person had gone hiking around 2 p.m. and was supposed to meet the rest of their party by their vehicles at 4 p.m., but he didn't show up.

“Officer Thomas advised the other officers on duty and park personnel to be on the lookout for [the missing person],” Cooper said. “When no one was able to contact [the missing party] in a timely period, Officer Thomas contacted Davis Assistant Police Chief Dee Gregory and advised him on the situation. Officer Thomas also had Murray County Dispatch send out a BOLO.”

Cooper said Gregory arrived at the park and began an area search for the missing person. The search ended at midnight, and the following day, the search team met at the Falls Trading Post at 8 a.m. to begin the search again.

Late Sunday afternoon, Cooper said they received a message from Ardmore Police Department stating that one of their officers found a person who matched the description of the missing party.

“He said that he must have blacked out due to the heat, and he remembered catching a ride with someone,” Cooper said. “They dropped him off at Marietta, and then this morning a ranger drove him to the Love’s in Ardmore, where the Ardmore officers talked to him and called the Davis officers, and they came and picked him up.”

Cooper said the party was medically cleared and released to go home.