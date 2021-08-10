Tishomingo Fire Department respond to house fire

Tishomingo Fire Department, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Milburn Fire Department, Ravia Fire Department Johnston County EMS and Johnston County Emergency Management responded to a house fire southeast of Tishomingo on Mansion Road Saturday evening.

Tishomingo Fire Department safety and public information officer Danny Walker said the department received a call about an explosion and house fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was already a total loss, Walker said.

“[The house] was protecting other structures in the area like the grass and farmland,” Walker said. “As far as the house itself, it was a total loss whenever we got there.”

At this time, Tishomingo Fire doesn’t have any theories as to what caused the fire, but Walker said the residence didn’t have any gas or electricity. Walker said the department also received conflicting reports on whether or not someone was staying in the house, but the property appeared to be abandoned.

There were no injuries but a few firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion which Walker said is typical for this time of year.

“There were three firefighters that were treated on scene by EMS for heat exhaustion,” Walker said. “Aside from that, there were no other injuries.”