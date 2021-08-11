June Book Club Scheduled at Champion Public Library

Submitted content

Join others at Champion Public Library for a special teen book club at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17. Conversation and fellowship will be centered the popular book title “Dry” by Neal Shusterman and participants are encouraged to check out the book!

When the California drought escalates to catastrophic proportions, one teen is forced to make life and death decisions for her family in this harrowing story of survival from New York Times bestselling author Neal Shusterman.

“Our Teens Book Club will enjoy this exciting read full of suspense and adventure,” said Cherlyn Snow, Public Services Assistant. “We hope to feature different young adult titles in the future.”

For more information, call 580-223-3164 or visit the library at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore, OK. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.

