Strain on local hospital continues as number of COVID-19 patients double

Hospitals across Oklahoma and surrounding states continue to be inundated with patients as the pandemic continues to impact patient care. Mercy Hospital Ardmore is among hospitals in this section of the country struggling to keep up with the influx.

On Tuesday, the hospital was caring for nine patients in the emergency room who were waiting on beds elsewhere. With 32 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, including seven receiving ICU treatment, the hospital’s top administrator said he hopes the hospital would soon be discharging more patients than admissions required.

“But starting at 9, we will have some people waiting throughout the night. ICU beds are virtually non-existent in Oklahoma and North Texas. Mercy facilities across Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma all are experiencing longer ER times, holds and bed shortages,” Voss said in a Tuesday email.

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 statewide have been increasing at a steady pace for weeks. The three-day average of hospitalizations rose by 62% in less than two weeks before dropping slightly to 833 on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In that time, Mercy Hospital Ardmore has seen the number of COVID-19 patients double.