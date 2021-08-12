NEWS

Ardmore graduate returns to volunteer with Indian Education

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite

Lisa Meely graduated from Ardmore High School in 1997 but returned just a few months later to volunteer with the school's Indian Education programs efforts to distribute back-to-school supplies.

She even had her photo printed in The Ardmoreite.

Now 24 years later with her own son attending Ardmore High School, Meely is back again to help distribute back-to-school supplies for the roughly 600 Native American students and their families enrolled in the district.

In this file photo, Lisa Meely hands a bag of school supplies to a parent Friday, Aug. 11, 1997. Almost 24 years to the day, Meely returned to again help distribute back-to-school supplies for Native American families.

"Now, I'm a parent on the parent committee and wanting to be involved," Meely said.

She joined other volunteers and Indian Education personnel this week to distribute supplies before the beginning of the school year. At the district's Douglass Building on Wednesday, hallways were filled with basic school supplies.

Lisa Meely, left, helps a parent load school supplies during the Ardmore City Schools' Indian Education back-to-school event Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Native American students in the Johnson O'Malley program at ACS receive multiple resources including school supplies, cultural resources and tutoring.

Young students also received a free backpack while older student received Ardmore t-shirts.

Meely said she wanted to get involved as a parent to help address some of the needs of Native students, like cap and gowns for graduates, test preparation and fees, school supplies and tutoring.

"Especially with our tutoring. We have tutors at every school," she said.

Lisa Meely organizes accelerated reading material during the Ardmore City Schools' Indian Education school supply giveaway Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

The ACS Indian Education parent committee meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the ACS Administration Building at 5:30 p.m. Parents of Native American students in Ardmore schools are encouraged to attend.