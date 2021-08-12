Ardmore graduate returns to volunteer with Indian Education

Lisa Meely graduated from Ardmore High School in 1997 but returned just a few months later to volunteer with the school's Indian Education programs efforts to distribute back-to-school supplies.

She even had her photo printed in The Ardmoreite.

Now 24 years later with her own son attending Ardmore High School, Meely is back again to help distribute back-to-school supplies for the roughly 600 Native American students and their families enrolled in the district.

"Now, I'm a parent on the parent committee and wanting to be involved," Meely said.

She joined other volunteers and Indian Education personnel this week to distribute supplies before the beginning of the school year. At the district's Douglass Building on Wednesday, hallways were filled with basic school supplies.

Young students also received a free backpack while older student received Ardmore t-shirts.

Meely said she wanted to get involved as a parent to help address some of the needs of Native students, like cap and gowns for graduates, test preparation and fees, school supplies and tutoring.

"Especially with our tutoring. We have tutors at every school," she said.

The ACS Indian Education parent committee meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the ACS Administration Building at 5:30 p.m. Parents of Native American students in Ardmore schools are encouraged to attend.