Champion Public Library to Host Superhero Back-to-School Bash

Celebrate the start of the new school year with Champion Public Library! Come enjoy the Back-to-School Bash at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 and spend the day with superheroes and villains alike! Play games, create crafts, and meet other superheroes and villains. All ages are welcome to attend. Costumes and cosplays welcome and encouraged.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the start of the new school year with our Back-to-School Bash,” said Public Service Assistant Cherlyn Snow. “This event is a great way for young patrons to dress up as their favorite superhero or villain while having fun with others.”

For more information, call the Champion Public Library at 580-223-3164 or visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.

