Good Shepherd Hospice of Ardmore awarded CHAP Accreditation

Submitted content

Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) announced that Good Shepherd Hospice of Ardmore has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Hospice Standards of Excellence.

CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that Good Shepherd Hospice meets the industry's highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care.

“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Good Shepherd Hospice has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President & CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with Good Shepherd Hospice by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”

Good Shepherd Hospice of Ardmore provides hospice services to patients and their families in Ardmore, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. Good Shepherd Hospice opened its first office in Oklahoma City in 1995. Inspired by a mission of providing compassionate and progressive hospice care, founder Don Greiner led a small team of dedicated staff as they grew from their first admission on February 28 to 188 patients by the end of that year. Good Shepherd has grown into a multi-office organization with locations throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. While larger, the company continues to operate from that same founding perspective of “putting the patient first.” Good Shepherd Hospice is dedicated to each of the communities it serves and looks forward to growing strong relationships with the people of the Ardmore area.

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP’s purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care.

For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org. For additional information on CHAP, please contact Teresa Harbour, Senior Vice President, Accreditation, at 202.467.1701, or teresa.harbour@chapinc.org.

For additional information, contact Good Shepherd Hospice at (580) 798-6116 or visit goodshepherdhospice.com.