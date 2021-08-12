Teen Craft Class Held at Champion Public Library

Submitted content

Looking for a fun craft class? Come to the Champion Public Library at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 where you can learn how to wood burn and design coasters with scorch markers. Guests ages 13 and up are welcome to attend. All supplies will be provided by the library.

“We enjoy providing fun and creative craft classes for our community,” said Youth Services Coordinator Stephanie Way. “It’s a great way for teens to learn about all the library has to offer them.”

Class size is limited and reservations are encouraged by calling the Champion Public Library at (580)-223-3164. You can visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore, OK. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS).

The Southern Oklahoma Library System is a 2021 ONE Award Finalist!