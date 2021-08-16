Ardmore woman charged with soliciting sexually communication with a minor

An Ardmore woman was charged Thursday after Ardmore Police found that she had allegedly communicated sexually with a minor.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said the department received a report July 8 that the suspect had allegedly been threatening and stalking the victim.

“Our investigation started with those complaints,” Henry said. “During our investigation, we found that [the suspect] had communicated in a sexual nature to a minor using her cell phone.”

Henry said a family member along with the victim reported the suspect, and the department submitted its investigation to the district attorney’s office for consideration of the charge of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.