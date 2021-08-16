Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer slated for Aug. 23

Submitted content

Save the date for the Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer. The Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer will be broadcast on Chickasaw.net and Facebook.com/TheChickasawNation at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23.

Each year during the Day of Prayer, thanks is given for the Chickasaw Nation’s many blessings and a prayer said for the health and safety of Chickasaw citizens and communities.

“It’s really fitting that we take time to reflect and be thankful for our blessings – whether it be the past or whether it be the present – and to continue the tradition of asking God for guidance, direction and clarity,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said.

This year’s virtual event will include pastor Dusk Monetathchi providing the welcome. An invocation by pastor Randy Wade will be followed by the “Day of Prayer” proclamation reading by Governor Bill Anoatubby.

Gospel singers will perform, and a special prayer in Chickasaw will be given by Allen Beck.

For more information, visit Chickasaw.net.