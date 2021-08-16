Carter County's COVID new cases flat; Oklahoma cases surge 11.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 11.3% as 14,851 cases were reported. The previous week had 13,348 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.3% from the week before, with 914,968 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.62% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 46 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 217 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 211 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,092 cases and 132 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Coal, Adair and Atoka counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 2,542 cases; Oklahoma County, with 2,350 cases; and Cleveland County, with 883. Weekly case counts rose in 53 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Tulsa counties.

Oklahoma ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 50.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 59.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 84,118 vaccine doses, including 55,692 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 69,256 vaccine doses, including 50,223 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,615,884 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Ottawa, McClain and Garvin counties.

In Oklahoma, 63 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 46 people were were reported dead.

A total of 508,834 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,594 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 36,678,753 people have tested positive and 621,635 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,692

The week before that: 2,197

Four weeks ago: 941

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 122,551

The week before that: 103,585

Four weeks ago: 52,507

