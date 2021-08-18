Ardmore men arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute

Two Ardmore men were arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute after leading officers in a pursuit last Wednesday.

Trooper Hunter White said on August 11, he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, and the car allegedly fled. The pursuit reportedly went through Davis, down US 77 south, back up the interstate and back to state highway.

“On 77 south while crossing Washita River Bridge, both [suspects] attempted to throw a backpack over the bridge in order to destroy evidence,” White said. “The backpack was recovered by the Davis Police Department and returned to the scene. Inside the bag, numerous narcotics were found including cocaine, ecstasy, promethazine, codeine and various prescription pills.”

White said both the passenger and the driver were cited with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, transporting drug proceeds, and the driver was charged with eluding.