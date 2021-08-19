Ardmore Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic sees numbers stagnate

The Ardmore Animal Shelter continues to see hundreds of dogs and cats come through their doors each month, with litters of puppies and kittens being a significant portion of their intake. This is despite the Ardmore Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic located right next door, which offers reduced pricing on the spaying and neutering procedures that would help reduce these numbers.

Clinic Manager Kerri Williams said the clinic currently sees between 20 to 30 dogs and cats per day which is a number far lower than what the clinic can handle.

"Our numbers seemed to have leveled off, but they're still getting a huge volume of intakes at the shelter," Williams said. "People are still bringing their animals to the shelter, but we're just not seeing that here."

Of the dogs and cats they do see, Williams said the numbers are about a 50/50 mixture of individuals bringing their pets in and animals recently adopted from the shelter. The individual pet owners are also increasingly less likely to reside in Ardmore.

"Unfortunately I'm seeing less and less people from Ardmore coming through," Williams said. "I'm seeing lots of people from out of town and that's even true from the pets coming over that were adopted at the shelter."

Williams said the clinic is able to offer reduced pricing on spaying and neutering because of the volume of pets they are able to take.

"When we started, people only had the option of taking their pets to a local veterinarian, so the costs are pretty high," she said. "With a specialized clinic where the majority of our work is spaying and neutering we're able to safely perform those procedures more quickly and efficiently."

The cost to spay or neuter a cat is $45. The cost to neuter a dog is $60, and the cost to spay a female dog is $60, $70 or $80 based on the dog's weight. Williams said the cost of spaying female dogs varies because the surgery takes longer and requires more medicine and supplies to perform based on how large the dog is.

The Ardmore Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and anyone interested in setting an appointment for their pet can make arrangements by calling 580-465-6692.

To help raise awareness of the spay and neuter clinic as well as its additional services such as vaccinations, microchipping and nail trimming, the clinic will be having a grand opening of sorts on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include games for children, food and food trucks on site.