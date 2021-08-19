Love county first responders put out semi truck on fire

Love County Sheriff’s Office, Criner Hills Fire Department, Love County Emergency Management and Lake Murray Village Fire Department responded to a semi truck on fire on Interstate 35 southbound south of the 24 mile marker Monday morning

Criner Hills Fire Deputy Chief Michael Campbell said he saw smoke coming from his left side. When the driver pulled over, the tires ignited.

“I’m sure his brakes probably failed,” Campbell said. “We got there within a few minutes of the call, and the tires had caught on fire and caught the bottom of the trailer floor on fire.”

Campbell said the firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and safely, and the fire had barely touched the items inside the truck. Most of the truck was not destroyed.