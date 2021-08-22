Boys & Girls Clubs of Red River Valley Oklahoma names Kameron Sallee as CEO

Submitted content

Boys & Girls Clubs of Red River Valley Oklahoma (BGCRRVOK) announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously named Kameron (Kam) Sallee as the next Chief Executive Officer effective September 1. BGCRRVOK conducted its search process with the assistance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team.

Carla Knapp, National Vice President of Native Services at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said, “On behalf of all of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, I am very happy to welcome Kameron Sallee, as the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Red River Valley Oklahoma, the largest Native Organization in Oklahoma with 14 sites. Kameron was a graduate of BGCA’s inaugural Leadership Program, LeadershipNEXT, a readiness program for identified emerging leaders targeted at Club employees who had the potential and desire to one day fill a CEO role. I am confident Kameron is the right person to lead the organization. I look forward to the many ways that his talent, experience, and passion for serving youth will create lasting impact for the children and teens who need us most.”

Kam is an accomplished leader with over 8+ years in the Boys & Girls Club field. Throughout his career, Kam has focused on building relationships within the communities that he has worked in. He is passionate in his field and will go above and beyond to provide a safe place for youth. Kam is devoted to his work and has focused his career on providing guidance and leadership to those around him. He has served on board committees in the areas of resource development, marketing, athletics, programming, and many others to ensure the Boys & Girls Club is doing what is needed to serve the youth in the communities. He has been able to build strategic partnerships, execute initiatives for a shared vision, create improvement plans and identify turnaround solutions.

Kam grew up in Huntley, IL and attended Beloit College, in Beloit, WI for his Bachelor of Science in Public Health. He is working on his dual Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration at the University of Phoenix. Kam lives in Pontiac, IL (soon to be Durant, OK) with his wife and two dogs.

For Kam, the BGCRRVOK opportunity is an honor, “To say that I am honored to have been selected as the CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley Oklahoma, is an understatement. To have the opportunity to create value for youth is a passion of mine, especially for a Native Services Unit. As a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, I look forward to partnering with the Tribal Councils and the communities that we serve.

Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

As CEO, Kam’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator. Kam, in partnership with his team, will oversee the organization’s Club. The CEO reports to BGCRRVOK Board Chair, Erick Warren.